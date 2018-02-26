CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING News-Talk WFVA-A and AC WBQB (B101.5)/FREDERICKSBURG, VA have launched their own podcast network, “CHANNEL B,” comprised of locally-produced shows and launching with six podcasts.

The new shows include “THE OUTcast,” a show about those feeling like outsiders, hosted by B101.5 morning host DEE DANIELS and posting every other WEDNESDAY; “THE IMPOSSIBLE JOB,” a parenting podcast hosted by LAURA LABELLE and posting every other THURSDAY; “ALL BUSINESS WITH TED SCHUBEL,” hosted by the B101.5 and WFVA News Director and posting every TUESDAY; “THE AFTA’ AFTA’ SHOW,” a B101.5 post-morning show entertainment report podcast with DANIELS and SEANZILLA, posting every FRIDAY; “TOWN TALK WITH TED SCHUBEL,” posting every weekday; and “SUNDAY MORNINGS WITH DEE DANIELS,” posting every SUNDAY at 8a (ET).

“The CHANNEL B Network of podcasts reflects the diversity of our hosts and their personal interests,” said OM CHICK ARCHER. “On many of our podcasts, important conversation is happening that directly impacts our community. Some of it is controversial; some of it is just plain fun. We hope listeners will find a podcast or two that appeal directly to them.”