WESTWOOD ONE has named veteran programmer TIM SABEAN as SVP/Digital Content, based in NEW YORK and reporting to WESTWOOD ONE Pres. and CUMULUS EVP/Corporate Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES. SABEAN, who served at SIRIUSXM as SVP/Comedy & Entertainment from 2013 to 2014 and formerly SVP for HOWARD STERN’s channels from 2005 to 2013, is a former VP/Rock Programming at INFINITY BROADCASTING and PD at WYSP/PHILADELPHIA.

“WESTWOOD ONE dominates the network landscape with the ultimate combination of massive scale, promotional power, extensive national and local sales teams, a highly sought-after roster of talent, and world class audio production capabilities,” said GRIMES. “Now, TIM joins the team with his energy and passion, unparalleled relationships, and vast experience, and we are poised to explode in this space.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the WESTWOOD ONE family,” SABEAN said. “As the largest radio network in the U.S., we are the destination for new talent opportunities and creative endeavors reaching a quarter of a billion listeners each week. I’m eager to work with SUZANNE GRIMES and the rest of the WESTWOOD ONE team to deliver engaging and entertaining programming to our audiences as we build a unique and powerful digital experience.”