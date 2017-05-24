21 June is the first day of summer and Make Music Day! It is the world’s largest annual music festival with FREE events in more than 750 cities across 120 countries.

Make Music Day, started in France more than thirty years ago as Fête de la Musique, encourages thousands of musicians, of all ages, skill levels and musical persuasions to perform in public in a celebration of the talent hidden in all communities. Over the years, it has become a global phenomenon, a mass all day celebration of music in all its forms, encouraging everyone to join together and play music.

This year, Make Music Day UK has an official song: the classic hit Bring Me Sunshine, synonymous with the iconic comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, which has been made fully available by publishers Music Sales for anyone all over the country to perform on Make Music Day – or to create their own musical arrangement of the song!

With FREE music events happening all over the UK the highlights include:

London Bridge Station

Victoria Embankment Gardens, London

City Centre locations in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Doncaster and York

Norfolk and Norwich Community Hospital

Bandstands in Dudley, Walsall and Watford

Performing arts libraries in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Dorking, Leeds and Yeovil

There will be opportunities to join Come and Sing events in London and Edinburgh, a Learn to Play Day and ukulele jam sessions in London as well as open rehearsals for choirs and orchestras around the country for people who want to try out something new or want to get back into making music.

Plus, smaller festival events will be popping up in other communities nationwide.

There’s still time to get involved yourself. Make Music Day UK is looking for musicians, bands, music groups, singers and performers of all kinds to take part in the event. Register your interest now and the Make Music Day team will help match performers with venues and vice versa.

Make Music Day is a DIY celebration of music, performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone. Festivities will be taking place on the street, in the parks, in shops and venues, where musicians of all abilities can share their music with friends, neighbours and complete strangers.

To find out more about Make Music UK, events near you and how to get involved please go to http://www.makemusicday.org/uk/. Also check out Learn to Play Day the following weekend!