WEBSTER PUBLIC RELATIONS has hired MEGAN CARMEAN as Mgr./Lifestyle Brand.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the WEBSTER PR team during a time of growth and new opportunities,” said CARMEAN. “I have a passion for building long-lasting relationships with brands while also ensuring their brand message is clearly communicated,” added CARMEAN who was most recently with THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC. In her new role, CARMEAN will manage brand awareness and public relations for all existing WEBSTER corporate and non-profit clients in addition to expanding WEBSTER’s corporate clientele portfolio. Send congrats here.