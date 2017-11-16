CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT APD/middayer BEAU DEREK exits, prompting a job search for his successor. Applicants should be connected to the music + pop culture, be involved in the community, a great “storyteller in 10 seconds of less” and social-media savvy. APD and/or MD stripes are possible for the right candidate; a minimum of five years full-time experience in major market preferred.

Please send cover letter/resume/recent aircheck immediately to robby.bridges@cumulus.com..

Meanwhile, you can reach BEAU at (734) 233-8482 or hit him up at beauderek@me.com. Prior to WDVD BEAU has had stops as PD at WHTS/GRAND RAPIDS, WAZY/LAFAYETTE, IN, and WJFX/FT. WAYNE.