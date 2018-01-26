CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NASH FM 93.1)/DETROIT has added DOUG “THE DOC” PODELL to weekends, succeeding LISA LISA ORLANDO, who segues to afternoons on Hot AC sister WDVD/DETROIT. PODELL has been a DETROIT radio mainstay for more than three decades, and his experience includes time with W4-FM alongside then-morning host HOWARD STERN; PD duties at WRIF, where he developed “THE DREW & MIKE SHOW;” and PD/afternoon host at Classic Rock WCSX.

“The voice, his humor, the sense of what’s hometown, current, and matters … it’s like having a longtime friend coming out of your dash,” said CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir./FM Programming ROBBY BRIDGES. “It is my privilege to welcome DOUG to our team of all-star DETROIT talent!”