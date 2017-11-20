CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NASH FM 93.1)/DETROIT has added JESSICA TYLER as APD/MD/midday host, effective FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15th. TYLER joins from SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU (Q103)/LOUISVILLE where she handled MD/morning co-host duties for the station for the past five years. At WDRQ, TYLER fills the vacancy created when JESSICA POXSON departed the post last month.

“I’ve known JESSICA a long time, and the special bond she creates with listeners on and off the air, the friendships she develops with the artists, songwriters, and managers, plus the relationships she has with the record community in NASHVILLE are second to none,” said WDRQ PD ROBBY BRIDGES. “That’s because of her deep love and passion for the Country music format. I’m really excited for her to join Team NASH here in DETROIT and to work with me to continue to grow our brand.” Added TYLER, “I’m excited for the opportunity to come to DETROIT and work for a legendary station like WDRQ and continue the great tradition of Country music in the MOTOR CITY! Thank you so much to MIKE MCVAY, CHARLIE COOK, MIKE WHEELER, and ROBBY BRIDGES for this opportunity.” WQNU/LOUISVILLE PD SHANE COLLINS tells ALL ACCESS that a nationwide search for TYLER’s replacement will be launched soon.