DUQUOIN BROADCASTING CO. Country WDQN-A/DU QUOIN, IL has gone off the air, reports the BENTON EVENING NEWS

The station signed off on SUNDAY night after 64 years on the air at 1580 AM. An audio message posted by the station’s ERIC LAMBERT on Facebook relayed the news and a history of the station but did not indicate why the station was shutting down nor why the closing was so abrupt. But the station is producing DU QUOIN HIGH SCHOOL baseball broadcasts via audio-only Facebook Live streams throughout the post-season, starting THURSDAY (5/18) against VIENNA.