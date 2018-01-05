iHEARTMEDIA Country WCKY/TOLDEO, OH midday host MEAGHAN MICK has been upped to PD for the station, effective immediately. She succeeds JAY HARRIS, who is no longer with the station. MICK has been with the cluster since 2010 and will continue her on-air roles as part of Top 40 sister WVKS (92.5 KISS-FM)’s “MOJO IN THE MORNING” team, handling middays for WCKY, and middays for Country sister WBCT (B-93)/GRAND RAPIDS.

“[We] are proud to announce the promotion of MEAGHAN MICK to Program Director of ‘NEW COUNTRY 103.7 ‘CKY’ effective immediately,” iHEARTMEDIA/TOLEDO, OH SVP/Programming SCOTT SANDS told ALL ACCESS. Congratulate MICK here.