BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9 FM)/BOSTON picks up BOBBY BLAZE for afternoon drive, starting THURSDAY (04/27). BLAZE has been a fixture on BTOIN radio for 14 years.

“I’m so excited to be back on BOSTON radio and being surrounded by the most talented on-air team in BOSTON,” BLAZE said. “You only become great when you’re surrounded by great people and that’s what HOT 96.9 represents. I want to thank BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s MARY MENNA, CADILLAC JACK (the BILL BELICHICK of Programming), SCOTT MORELLO and special thanks to ROY BARBOZA … I’M BACK!”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome BOBBY BLAZE back to the BOSTON afternoon airwaves on HOT 96.9, and look forward to many more years of having fun and winning together,” BEASLEY/BOSTON Dir./Programming CADILLAC JACK said.

“BOBBY is a well-known personality in BOSTON and has a great connection with our audience,” BEASLEY/BOSTON VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA said. “We’re excited that he will be rejoining his friends on the HOT 96.9 team.”