BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9)/BOSTON’s GetUp Crew with RAMIRO, PEBBLES, MELISSA & WIGGY broadcast live from THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE in FOXBORO, MA on MONDAY, JANUARY 29th to help PATS fans gear up for another SUPER BOWL.

In addition, former NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Tight End and HOT 96.9 morning personality JERMAINE “WIGGY” WIGGINS took to the stage to hype up the crowd.

Hot 96.9’s Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Wiggy