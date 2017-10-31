CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING/FREDERICKSBURG, VA Hot AC WBQB (B101.5) broadcast the 4th annual CAREATHON to benefit CHILDREN’S NATIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM, OCTOBER 26th-27th, live at CHILDREN’S NATIONAL HOSPITAL in WASHINGTON, D.C. B101.5 listeners and sponsors pledged $131,543.00, an 11% increase over last year’s total. The money will go directly to CHILDREN’S NATIONAL to support ongoing medical research and assure no child will ever be turned away for care regardless of ability to pay.

“It’s a pleasure to work with this wonderful hospital that is so important in our community, CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING/FREDERICKSBURG Market Manager MARK BASS said. “We feel it’s critical CHILDREN’S NATIONAL is able to continue their commitment to quality care, research, and support to local families.”

“In two days, our B101.5 CAREATHON raised more than $131,000 for kids and families at CHILDREN’S NATIONAL,” CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION Associate Dir./Corporate Sponsorships ERIN STOKER said. “Thank you to our B101.5 listeners, corporate partners, families, supporters, and staff members for making these two days such a big success!”

(l-r:) Chuck Archer, B101.5 OM/on-air; Jim Littrell, Area Media Sr. Dir./East Areas for CMNH; Erin Stoker, Associate Dir./Corporate Sponsorships for the CMNH; Ted Schubel, B101.5 News Dir.; Dee Daniels, B101.5 morning host; Trapper Young, B101.5 afternoon host; Rodney Rockwell, B101.5 Chief Engineer; Tracy Jones, Dir./CMNH; Mark Bass, Centennial Broadcasting/Fredericksburg Market Mgr.