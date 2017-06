JERRY LEE AC WBEB (101.1 MORE FM)/PHILADELPHIA afternoon talent LOGAN has announced his resignation. His last day with WBEB was FRIDAY (6/9).

LOGAN tells ALL ACCESS, “I’d like to thank JERRY LEE and the fine staff at WBEB (101.1 MORE FM) for the opportunity. I wish them all much continued success.”

Look for LOGAN to make an announcement on his new position soon.