JERRY LEE AC WBEB (101.1 MORE-FM)/PHILADELPHIA’s ninth annual CHRISTMAS CHOIR COMPETITION awarded two area schools a $5,000 cash prize for their schools’ music departments, an invitation to sing with the PHILADELPHIA POPS at CHRISTMAS performance in DECEMBER 2017, plus the opportunity to showcase their winning song on 101.1 MORE FM for the holidays.

(Top l-r) Afia Ohene-Frempong, Communications Director for contest sponsor PECO; morning co-host Jenn Ryan; station mascot Morey The Monkey; Bridle Path Choir Director Michael Klenk, with two students; morning co-host Bill Tafrow. (Bottom) Neshaminy High choir. Photo credit: Chris Trinh, Jr. Productions

The winner of this year’s competition in the 9-12 grade division is the NESHAMINY HIGH SCHOOL SELECT CHOIR. The winner in the K-8 grade division is the BRIDLE PATH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHOIR.

Click here to watch the moment NESHAMINY choir members heard their winning announcment on the air.