CBS RADIO Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO will host a performance by CAPITOL RECORDS singer-songwriter NIALL HORAN at the BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD PERFORMANCE STAGE this THURSDAY, MAY 18th.

“B96 is thrilled to welcome pop superstar NIALL HORAN to our BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD PERFORMANCE STAGE,” B96 MD ERIK BRADLEY said. “His new single ‘Slow Hands’ is already off to an incredible start and it’s going to be an amazing memory for our winners to hear him play it live for the first time in CHICAGO in such an intimate setting.”

B96 morning show personalities, J NIICE and SHOWBIZ SHELLY, will host the interview with HORAN. Immediately following the interview, the ONE DIRECTION member-turned-solo star will greet fans.

Fans can visit B96.com/live to stream this exclusive live event beginning at approximately 2p (CT) and then up to 24 hours after the event’s conclusion. Tickets are being awarded on-air today 9a through 7p (CT).

HORAN is scheduled to perform at the upcoming CBS RADIO concert SPF in LAS VEGAS on SATURDAY, MAY 20th and the B96 PEPSI SUMMER BASH at the ALLSTATE ARENA on SATURDAY, JUNE 24th. Tickets for the B96 PEPSI SUMMER BASH are available for purchase through b96.com/summerbash.