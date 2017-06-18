Professionally filmed video footage of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH performing two songs — “The Bleeding” and “Wash It All Away” — on June 17 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium can be seen at Graspop.be. It is also available below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced on Wednesday that singer Ivan Moody will sit out the remainder of the band’s European tour due to his battles with alcohol. Former DIVINE HERESY and current BAD WOLVES vocalist Tommy Vext is filling in for Moody, who threatened to quit the band onstage at Monday’s concert in Tilburg, The Netherlands.Vext, who has been traveling with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on their current European tour, sang the first song of the band’s set in Tilburg, because Moody arrived on stage several minutes late.FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will return to Tilburg on June 19 to play a free show for any ticket holders from the now-infamous 013 performance a week prior. Said FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory: “Last Monday’s show was an avalanche of events largely out of our control. We could sit here all day and apologize, but our fans in the Netherlands deserve better than that. They’ve stuck with us all these years and helped get us to where we are today. So, we managed to re-route our tour and come back to Tilburg and play a free show on our day off — because actions speak louder than words.”As previously reported, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and IN FLAMES will join forces for a European co-headlining tour in November and December.

