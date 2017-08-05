German/American heavy metal veterans ACCEPT celebrated the release of their new album, “The Rise Of Chaos”, with a special performance this past Thursday, August 3 at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. The set consisted of three parts: a classic ACCEPT set, packed with new and old hits; ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann playing tracks from his solo album, “Headbangers Symphony”, with an orchestra for the very first time; and the entire ACCEPT band sharing the stage with the orchestra, supported by a complex multimedia show.

This unique concert experience took place on this year’s “Night To Remember”, which made it even more special. The “Night To Remember” is a celebrated, long-lasting Wacken tradition; for one night of the festival, an established band does something unique and special with its performance.Hoffmann stated: “It’s always impressive to see how bands take this evening seriously and how much love the artists and the organizing team put into their work to get a varied result. It’s a great tradition which underlines and documents the top-notch level of the international rock community like nothing else.”“The Rise Of Chaos” was released on August 4 via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork for the disc was created by the Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák.The follow-up to 2014’s “Blind Rage” is the first ACCEPT album to feature the band’s latest additions, guitarist Uwe Lulis (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) and drummer Christopher Williams.ACCEPT parted ways with guitarist Herman Frank and drummer Stefan Schwarzmann in December 2014.

