iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH/WASHINGTON, D.C. has named TOBY KNAPP its new morning host, partnering with CHILLI AMAR. Previously, KNAPP did afternoons at Top 40 sister WIHT (HOT 99-5).

KNAPP told ALL ACCESS, “What an amazing early birthday gift from my iHEARTRADIO family. After over a decade on Hot 99-5 in afternoons, being a part of it’s renaissance and a part of it’s legendary rise to iconic status , to now be given the chance to host mornings on D.C.’s monumental WASH-FM, with the overwhelming support, resources being readied for us makes me beyond excited to bring D.C. something truly magical and unique along with CHILLI AMAR in mornings in our nation’s capital. I’m even more blessed to continue to be a part of HOT as we transition though the holidays, am looking forward to one more JINGLE BALL and to handing off afternoons — and the station — better than we found it and I’ll be just down the hall if they ever need me … for anything. Thanks to the programmers, past and present I’ve been blessed to serve and thank you to my HOT family as I move in our cluster to help our new PD, JILL KEMPTON and our iHEART/D.C. family continue the tradition of iconic excellence we’re known for. This truly is … a blessing and I’m beyond thankful.”

“We’re thrilled to add TOBY KNAPP to mornings at 97.1 WASH-FM and team him with CHILI AMAR,” said PD JILL KEMPTON. “Coming from afternoons at our sister station HOT 99.5, TOBY’s the perfect choice to evolve the 97.1 WASH-FM morning show – making it even more of a destination for our already significant work day audience!”