HAILEE STEINFELD, the OSCAR-nominated child star turned pop diva, signed a worldwide publishing agreement with WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC. Her recent single, “Starving,” went Top 5 at Top 40 radio and earned Platinum. Her new release, “Most Girls,” which she co-wrote, just came out.

“I’m honored to join the many incredible talents who call WARNER/CHAPPELL home,” STEINFELD said. “I know that this team will give me the support I need to express myself musically and continue to grow as a songwriter.”

“HAILEE is a creative whirlwind, whether it’s in the recording studio, in film, or on stage,” WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC SVP/Co-Head A&R U.S. KATIE VINTEN said. “The entire WARNER/CHAPPELL team is thrilled to have her in the family, and we look forward to collaborating with HAILEE to take her musical career to new heights.”

STEINFELD has recorded songs with MACHINE GUN KELLY (“At My Best”), SHAWN MENDES (an acoustic take on “Stitches”), DNCE (“Rock Bottom”), KATO & SIGALA (“Show You Love”), and PRINCE FOX (“Fragile”). Up next, she’ll reprise her role as Emily Junk in the movie musical, “Pitch Perfect 3.”