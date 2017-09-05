WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) and WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) have appointed KATIE JELEN to the newly-created position of Mgr./Creative Synchronization. JELEN will be based in NASHVILLE and will serve WCM songwriters and WMN recording artists by developing opportunities for their music in film, television, advertising, video games, and new media. JELEN will report to WCM EVP/Head Of Synchronization RON BROITMAN.

“The NASHVILLE music community is buzzing with creative energy,” said JELEN, who previously served as SECRET ROAD MUSIC SERVICES Head/Artist Relations. “WMG is home to an amazing lineup of gifted artists and songwriters, and my new colleagues are an increibly talented and passionate team of experts. I’m inspired by the opportunity to find new creative and commercial opportunities for the company’s music, and I can’t imagine a more exciting time to become a part of WARNER MUSIC’s NASHVILLE office.” Congratulate JELEN here.