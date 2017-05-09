WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has promoted Sr. Dir./Streaming TIM FOISSET to VP/Streaming, effective immediately. “TIM is an integral part of the Radio and Streaming team, especially as we continue to see an evolution in how people discover and consume music,” said WMN SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS. “He greets one of the most quickly developing parts of our industry with an innovation and dedication that will serve our WMN artists well in the months and years to come.”

FOISSETT’s new role as VP will allow him to drive the overall streaming strategy for WMN’s artists, new releases and catalog, in addition to guiding members of the Radio & Streaming team to execute. “I’m excited to continue working with our great partners and artists, and grateful for the opportunity to work closely with [WMN Chairman/CEO] JOHN ESPOSITO, [COO] MATT SIGNORE,[Chief Marketing Officer] PETER STRICKLAND, KRISTEN WILLIAMS and the most forward-thinking team in NASHVILLE,” said FOISSET. “Streaming is a big part of the future of our business, and I’m truly inspired to help navigate this label toward that future.” Send congrats here.