WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) VP/Creative Dir. SHANE TARLETON has been upped to SVP/Creative Services for the label group. TARLETON will continue to oversee WMN’s creative efforts for the label in addition to guiding the team tasked with executing the conceptualized visions for each artist on the roster.

TARLETON has been with WMN since 2010 when he joined as Dir./Creative. His previous experience includes six years in the art department at RCA LABEL GROUP, as well as time with TITLEY/SPALDING ARTIST MANAGEMENT and MGM/LAS VEGAS. Congratulate TARLETON here.