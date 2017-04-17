Radio programming and industry veteran MICHAEL STEELE has joined WARNER MUSIC GROUP as Dir./Playlist Programming & Curation. In this new position, STEELE will oversee custom playlists for WARNER MUSIC GROUP artists on all major streaming platforms including SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, APPLE MUSIC, PANDORA, and more. STEELE will be based out of NASHVILLE, and report to WMG VP/Global Optimization, LISETTE PAULSON. Reach him here.

Most recently, STEELE has been working with former radio vet ERIC MURPHY’s POP2LIFE ad agency on music integration in experiential campaigns for big brands. STEELE also created, designed, and executed THE GATHERING ALONG THE WHISKEY TRAIL, a music showcase and discovery event for CO5 MUSIC in LOUISVILLE.

During his radio career, STEELE was APD/MD for KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES from 1999 to 2003 and then was chief creator and founder of alternative tastemaker INDIE 103.1/LOS ANGELES from 2004 to 2007. STEELE segued to WESTWOOD ONE in 2009 as Exec. Producer of RICK DEES WEEKLY TOP 40 and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD RADIO with BILLY BUSH.