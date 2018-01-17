After debuting at the #6 spot in November, acclaimed singer/songwriter Meghan Cary’s latest album Sing Louder continues to make waves at radio as it, once again, finds itself in the Top 25 of the US / International Folk DJ Radio Charts in the month of December.

Her first official foray into the Folk DJ music scene, despite making music for almost 20 years, Cary is grateful for the support she’s received for the album – especially throughout the month of December when most DJs are playing more “traditional” holiday songs.

“Songs like ‘Sing Louder’ and ‘Responsibility’ – songs celebrating community and social conscience – might not be considered ‘go to’ songs for December, but I thought the folk DJ community would make the connection, and they did. I think at the holidays people are especially receptive to the idea of coming together and reaching out to help others less fortunate. I wanted the songs on SING LOUDER to put that idea front and center for them,” said Cary.

Those quick to embrace this concept throughout December include such radio stalwarts as: Acoustic Peace Club Playlist with Jeanne Holton on WMNF, An American Sampler with John Sillberg on CKOL, Artie Martello on Mostly Folk and Power Folk, Doug Lewis Endless Music Mix with Douglas Dick on WQCS, From The Joshua Tree Inn with Kevin Elliott on WEFT, Grassroots with Jenny Flux on 2AIR-FM, Hudson River Sampler with Wanda Fischer (WAMC, WAMK, WOSR, WCEL, WCAN, WANC, WRUN, WAMQ, WWES, WANR, WANZ), It’s for folks with Ken Nagelberg on WHYR-FM, Modern Troubadours with James Rogers on WIUP-FM, Music You Can’t Hear on the Radio with John Weingart on WPRB, New Hampshire Public Radio Folk Show with Kate McNally, Small Time Radio Show with John Sillberg on CKOL, Sunday Coffeehouse with Greg Schatzmann on CJLX, and Sunday Supper with John Platt on WFUV.

“These times require songs of compassion and commitment, and Meghan Cary has several, especially ‘Sing Louder’ and “Responsibility,’ which inspire us to reach for our higher selves. And she sings them with such infectious joy you can’t resist joining in,” said John Platt, host of “Sunday Supper” on WFUV Radio.

The official track listing for Sing Louder is as follows:

Sing Louder

River Rock

Responsibility

Fly and Be Free

Sail Across the Water

Little Girls

My Life

Live!

Wind

Drive

Bonus Track:

Hello It’s Me (by Voodoo Dancer)

For more information or to purchase the album visit www.Meghancary.com