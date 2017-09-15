Garage-pop singer Veronica Bianqui has released the compelling single “Victim”, a liberating anthem about coming to terms with and breaking free from co-dependent, self-destructive behaviors that so many of us experience on a daily basis. With the growing opiate epidemic in the US and the recent untimely death of Bianqui’s sister at the age of 35, who struggled with drug addiction for years, the message means even more now than when she wrote it four years ago. “Victim” is now available on all digital music outlets worldwide.

Produced in collaboration with Matt Adams (of The Blank Tapes), “Victim” demonstrates Bianqui’s energetic bridge between psych, garage and classic soul music. Her dynamic vocals are paired with a 60’s-inspired guitar riff creating a catchy, modern anthem. Bianqui’s headstrong lyrics explore the struggle to break free from the emotional and psychological traps we impose on ourselves. “I wrote this song when I started discovering how being emotionally co-dependent has negatively affected my life by creating a pattern of self-victimization,” reflects Bianqui. Now, with the death of her sister, the song takes on a deeper, more direct meaning for Bianqui. “Now, to me, it represents the hope for addicts to escape from their cycle of addiction. I hope it serves as inspiration for addicts and their loved ones around the world that you can put your foot down and change—that you don’t have to be a victim, like my sister—and so many millions of others—unfortunately have been.” All proceeds from “Victim” will be donated to the Harm Reduction Coalition. HRC is a non-profit organization that advocates for the health and dignity of drugs users and advances harm reduction policies, practices, and programs that help people address the adverse effects of drug use including overdose, HIV, Hepatitis C, addiction and incarceration.

The Los Angeles-based artist grew up immersed in the world of music and theatre. Surrounded by a multitude of genres, Bianqui began songwriting at a young age and had a guitar in her hands by the age of fourteen. She found much inspiration from The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, and 60’s mod/psychedelic culture, which is evident in her artistic work. Bianqui quickly made a name for herself as a member of The Blank Tapes, touring across the U.S. and Europe. Her residency at Hollywood’s Harvard & Stone is noted as the most attended residency in the venue’s history. Bianqui continues to impress major press outlets, rightfully earning Pick-Of-The-Week in LA Weekly and One-To-Watch on Buzzbands.LA.

“Victim” demonstrates Veronica Bianqui’s unique styling that breaks genre barriers. The captivating track latches onto listeners’ brains, leaving them wanting more. You can now download or stream “Victim” worldwide on all digital media platforms and be a part in helping Bianqui make a difference through the Harm Reduction Coalition. To learn more, check out HarmReduction.org. Be sure to follow Bianqui’s next move by visiting VeronicaBianqui.com.