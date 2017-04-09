Japanese rock band VAMPS — featuring Hyde (L’Arc-en-Ciel) and K.A.Z. (Oblivion Dust) — has released the official music video for its new single, “Calling”. Filmed in an old, abandoned building in Downtown Los Angeles with award-winning director Nick Peterson (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH‘s “Wrong Side Of Heaven”), the clip portrays the polarized sides of an impassioned relationship.

“The video follows the intertwined stories of two people: a guy who’s infatuated with and holding on to this idealistic version of his lover…which is not really who she is though. And the woman ultimately breaking free from his confines,” says Hyde.“Calling” is the new single off VAMPS‘ forthcoming album, “Underworld”, due out April 28 on Eleven Seven Music. Produced by Howard Benson (HALESTORM, PAPA ROACH, MOTÖRHEAD) and Kane Churko (IN THIS MOMENT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH), the disc includes the band’s biggest streaming success to date, “Inside of Me”, featuring Chris Motionless from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE. Also included on the album is “Rise Or Die”, a collaboration with RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe. Upon the release of “Underworld”, VAMPS will embark on a spring U.S. tour, kicking off May 2 in Birmingham, Alabama. The trek includes dates with I PREVAIL and STARSET, as well as a string of headline dates with support from newcomers PALAYE ROYALE and DARKE COMPLEX. The tour will wrap on May 27 with an appearance at Blackest of The Black festival in Irvine, California where VAMPS will play alongside DANZIG, MINISTRY and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, amongst others.