MID-WEST FAMILY/SPRINGFIELD, MO names VALORIE ROGERS (aka VALORIE KNIGHT) as OM for its four-station cluster, which includes Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1), Classic Rock KKLH (104.7 THE CAVE), Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL), and Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT). She will also handle PD duties for KQRA. ROGERS joins from SCRIPPS/SPRINGFIELD, MO where she served as OM since 2008.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to return to one of the best local broadcast companies in the country, and happy to be back in the rock programming world, with an amazing opportunity to grow within the MID-WEST FAMILY of stations,” said KNIGHT.