UNITED STATION RADIO NETWORKS (USRN) has announced that MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WNFN (i-106.7)/NASHVILLE PD JOE BREEZY has taken over host duties of USRN’s weekly CELEBRITY TOP TEN COUNTDOWN. BREEZY succeeds WKLB/BOSTON morning host JACKSON BLUE.

With the addition of JOE BREEZY to the show, WNFN (i-106.7)/NASHVILLE becomes the new flagship affiliate of the show.

USRN’s ANDY DENEMARK commented, “JOE BREEZY totally gets it. We followed his career over the past few years and when it came time to expand our roster of hosts, we were very excited that he could handle this show for us.”

BREEZY added, “It’s been a dream of mine to host a major network show so I am totally stoked, and so are the folks within MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS. It’s a chance for all of us to shine, and we appreciate the opportunity!”