USA Songwriting Competition has inked a landmark deal with music legend Quincy Jones, to produce the inaugural Quincy Jones Music Competition.

“We are honored to work with the great Quincy Jones on this. He’s an amazing inspiration to Songwriters, Music Artists, Music Producers and musicians in general out there. His legacy, his huge body of work and not to mention his achievement of producing the world’s best selling album of all time will inspire musicians all over the world to up their music game and propel them to action. It’s great that both Quincy and I went to the same school too – Berklee College of Music” said Eddie Phoon, the event director of the USA Songwriting Competition. Quincy Jones is best known for producing “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, which is the world’s best selling album in history. The album has estimated sales of 66 million copies. And it is the first album to be certified 33× multi-platinum.

“My team at Quincy Jones Productions and I are looking forward to working with the USA Songwriting Competition, along with the founder, Eddie Phoon. I learned many years ago that a great song can make a star out of a mediocre singer, but the three greatest singers in the world can’t save a bad song. I look for the songs, singers, stories, and storytellers that give me Goosebumps. That’s been my barometer, and I can’t wait to use it with all of the submissions we’ll receive through the Quincy Jones Music Competition!” said a very enthusiastic Quincy Jones, the preeminent music producer.

Quincy has produced include legends such as Frank Sinatra and The Count Basie Band. Other notable artists that he has produced include: Tony Bennett, George Benson, Chaka Khan, Donna Summer, Tamia, Amy Winehouse, Patti Austin, Donny Hathaway, James Ingram, and more.

The QJMC (Quincy Jones Music Competition) will honor songwriters, music artists, recording producers and recording engineers. The award categories up for grabs include:

Best Male Artist

Best Female Artist

Best Group

Best Music Production

Best Engineered Recording

Best Remix Recording

Best Music Arrangement

Song of the Year

Best Instrumental

Best Music Score for film or TV

More categories will be announced in due course. The competition will start accepting entries in mid-June, 2018. Sponsors of the competition will be announced later this year. Quincy Jones will be the head of the Blue Ribbon Judging committee. A&R directors from the big three record labels such as Warner, Universal and Sony Music will also judge the music that is entered.

About Quincy Jones:

Named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century, Quincy Jones is an impresario in the broadest and most creative sense of the word. His career has encompassed the roles of composer, record producer, artist, film producer, arranger, conductor, instrumentalist, TV producer, record company executive, television station owner, magazine founder, multi-media entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Among the multitude of awards that he has received for his contributions are an Emmy Award, seven Academy Award nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, 27 Grammy Awards, and is the all-time most nominated Grammy artist with a total of 79 nominations. A recipient of the Republic of France’s Commandeur de Legion d’Honneur, in 2001, Jones was named a Kennedy Center Honoree, for his contributions to the cultural fabric of the United States of America. He was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master – the nation’s highest jazz honor, and in 2010 was bestowed the National Medal of Arts, our nation’s highest artistic honor. In 2016, Jones received a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical for the Broadway production of The Color Purple. The award completed the rare EGOT set for Jones, an exclusive club of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

About USA Songwriting Competition:

USA Songwriting Competition is the world’s preeminent songwriting competition, has been honoring songwriters from all over the world for the 23rd consecutive year. Winners came from Australia, Japan, Canada, UK, Germany, Brazil, South Africa, USA, etc.

The track record of past entrants getting signed and hitting the charts are staggering – a massive 85 songs have entered the Billboard Hot 100 Charts from these entrants. Past winners have gotten recording contracts, getting their songs on film, TV as well as getting cuts with major artists. The 2013 Top winner rock band “American Authors” hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and went Double Platinum, selling over 2 million copies. The 2007 winner Ari Gold hit Top 10 on the Billboard charts with his winning song 6 months after his win. The 2005 Winner of the Country category had his winning song cut by Country Superstar Faith Hill. The 2005 winner of the Pop category was signed by Interscope Records. Our 2008 winner appeared on David Letterman TV show and got signed to a record label.

USA Songwriting Competition also produces other competitions such as The Christmas Songwriting Competition and IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards), where Megan Trainor was discovered at age 16 years old. Her debit single went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and went multi-platinum, her debut album debut #1 on the Billboard 200 Album Charts and she won a Grammy award for Best New Artist. For more information on Quincy Jones Music Competition, go to:

www.songwriting.net/qjmc