The new Single “Do It For Love” by Matt3ria featuring Anne Marie Bush will drop on April 28th. The single is a new collaboration with the Swedish upcoming producer MATT3RIA and the Danish Artist Anne Marie Bush. (Billberg Entertainment Ltd / Yellow Rhinestone Records) – Globally available on all digital megastores and streaming platforms.

“Do It For Love” is in the EDM genre with a touch of house and dance, performed by the Danish singer whose influences range from RnB, Motown, Soul, Pop, Jazz, House and Club.

On “Do It For Love” we are mixing the up-tempo club feel with electronic dance sounds, and basically experimenting with the Pop and House vibe.

MATT3RIA or Pontus Mattila, is a 22 year old music producer from the Northern part of Sweden. He has been producing music for years but “Do It For Love” will be his first official single release. MATT3RIA might be new to the scene but has a lot in store for the future.

soundcloud.com/matt3ria

Anne Marie Bush was based out of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles California for 8 years, where she worked with the elite in the music biz such as Narada Walden, Bill Champlin, Tamara Champlin, Michael Caruso, Greg Phillinganes, Robert Palmer, Peter Roberts, Terry Wollman, Bruce Gaitsch, Janey Clewer, Britney Spears, Brian Mann, Richard Niles, Ken Larish etc.

Several of Anne Marie’s songs are featured worldwide on TV and Film. “Feel U” was broadcast in the American Movie “Every Day” starring “Helen Hunt”. “U Belong To Me” has been nominated in the RnB category as best RnB song for the Golden Kayaks Awards, and several of her recent singles has been play-listed on major radio stations both in EU and US. “U Belong To Me” jumped to Nr 8 at the Official Indie EU Charts, still climbing. Her prior singles “SupaSexual” and “I Wanna Be” reached Top 10, Hot Rotation (DRP4), and the worldwide dance charts – Still play-listed at DR P4, nationwide.

www.annemariebush.com