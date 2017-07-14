UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA KEARNEY athletics will air on NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION Ag News KRVN-A-K295BI and Country KRVN-F (93.1 THE RIVER)/LEXINGTON, NE this season in the first season of a five-year deal. Football and most men’s and women’s basketball games will air live, with other sports airing on a select basis, including volleyball. KRVN Dir./Sports JAYSON JORGENSEN will call the play-by-play, replacing DAVE JENNER. The LOPERS formerly aired on NRG MEDIA News-Talk KGFW-A and Country KRNY/KEARNEY, NE.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter of broadcasting UNK Athletics with KRVN,” said UNK Athletic Director Dr. PAUL PLINSKE. “They are highly respected in our region and offer us the ability to extend our demographic reach and create new revenue opportunities. We are pleased to have them as our broadcast partner and look forward to an outstanding future together.”

“We are looking forward to this partnership. A lot of our employees are alumni and boosters of UNK and we understand how important it is provide great broadcasts of LOPER Athletics,” said KRVN Station Manager TIM MARSHALL. “The NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION consists of nine radio stations across NEBRASKA, with KRVN AM and KRVN FM being the flagship for LOPER Athletics.”

“We’re excited about this new partnership. This goes beyond play-by-play of UNK Athletics,” said NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION GM CRAIG LARSON. “Through our network of stations, we’ll be able to highlight and promote the entire UNK campus.”