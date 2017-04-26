BIG SEAN, 2 CHAINZ, GUCCI MANE, BIG BOI, LECRAE & MORE TO PERFORM AT UBAHN FEST

Cincinnati’s Only Underground Experience to Returns this September Beneath Cincinnati in the Riverfront Transit Center. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

AGAR and Nederlander Entertainment today announced details for the fourth annual Ubahn Fest set to take place this September 8 and 9 in downtown Cincinnati underground in the Riverfront Transit Center. Ubahn Fest will feature live performances over two days on two stages including performances by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lacrae and many more that will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets, $99 for the early bird Two-Day Pass and $250 for the limited availability VIP Pass and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.

“UBAHN is so much more than a music festival that happens to be underground, “said Josh Heuser Founder AGAR and Ubahn. “It’s a true celebration of Music and artistic expression that plays out in a space as unique as the festival itself. In the tunnel, skateboarding demos, street art installations, music-inspired merchandise, light activations and two stages of carefully curated regional and national acts all combine in an amazing experience that reflects the diversity and passions of our audience. That’s what makes it so special and what keeps us coming back with new and different ways to please the crowd,” said Heuser.

In addition, Ubahn will pair its lineup with live artwork installations, skateboard demonstrations, local vendors and other interactive experiences to transform Cincinnati’s underutilized Riverfront Transit Center into a truly unique festival experience.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with AGAR and the UBAHN Festival,” said Nederlander Entertainment Vice President Steve Liberatore. “The eclectic setting of an underground tunnel with overflowing artistic expression makes this an unmatched cultural experience. The unique UBAHN space allows us to bring artists to Cincinnati who otherwise would not have a proper setting to perform while promoting these artists and the genre in this market as a whole. We look forward to growing the AGAR vision of UBAHN into something truly spectacular.”

MEET US IN THE TUNNEL:

UBAHN: Friday & Saturday, September 8-9, 6:00pm – 1:30am

Riverfront Transit Center: 220 Central Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45202

(Between Third Street and West Pete Rose Way)

TICKETING

Tickets, $99 for Two-Day Passes and $250 for VIP Passes, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000. More information can be found at UbahnFest.com. The VIP Pass allows access to optimal VIP locations at the event, as well as event entry on both nights. Two-Day Passes will increase in price this summer and single day tickets will be available at a to be announced later date prior to the event. Tickets are available at: ticketmaster.com/venueartist/181038/2259812?brand=ubahn

ARTIST BIOS:

Big Sean: Born in California, but raised in Detroit, rapper Big Sean has consistently delivered hit singles, like “Dance A$$,” featuring Niki Minaj, “I Don’t F*** with You,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 and went platinum, and most recently, his single “Bounce Back,” which reached the Billboard rap Top Ten in 2016.

2 Chainz: Tauheed Epps, better known as the rapper 2 Chainz, launched a successful solo career in 2010 and continues that success today, with singles like “No Lie” and “Where U Been,” while also becoming the go-to artist for guest verses in many hit songs, including Kanye West’s “Mercy,” B.o.B’s “Headband,” Juicy J’s “Bandz a Maker Her Dance,” and most recently, “No Problem,” a Grammy-award winning collaboration with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Gucci Mane: Atlanta, Ga. native Gucci Mane is a hip-hop recording artist who founded 1017 Records, helped pioneer the hip-hop sub genre of trap music, and has collaborated with the likes of Lil Wayne, Flo Rida, Meek Mill, Akon, and more throughout his career.

Big Boi: Antwon Andre Patton, better know by his stage name Big Boi, is an American rapper, actor, record producer, and songwriter who is perhaps best known for being a member of the band OutKast alongside Andre 3000. During a break with OutKast, Big Boi started working on a solo career and has produced two albums thus far: Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty and Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

Lecrae: Lecrae is a Christian hip-hop artist whose seventh studio album Anomaly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 as well as several other Billboard charts, including Digital Album, Rap Album, Christian Album and Gospel Album, breaking history by being the first artist to occupy the No. 1 album spot on both the Gospel Albums and Billboard Top 200 list.

ABOUT UBAHN:

Ubahn is a two-day hip-hop and rock music festival that will features an eclectic line-up of live performances across two stages, in a scenic and underutilized Metro Transit Center under downtown Cincinnati’s Second Street. Ubahn Fest pays homage to Cincinnati’s rich German heritage, as the word “U-bahn” directly translates to “underground metro transit station”.

For artist submission and more information: www.ubahnfest.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ubahnfest

Twitter: @ubahnfest

NEDERLANDER ENTERTAINMENT:

NEDERLANDER ENTERTAINMENT is the premier independent concert promoter in Southwest Ohio and Kentucky. In addition to owning and operating U.S. Bank Arena, a 17,000 seat Arena on the banks of the majestic Ohio River in Cincinnati, OH, NEDERLANDER ENTERTAINMENT continues to develop artists from small clubs to theaters and arenas. From the 300 person club Madison Live to the historic 3,500 capacity theatre, the Aronoff Center, NEDERLANDER ENTERTAINMENT is consistently selling out concerts and events in the region. In addition Nederlander has developed three regional festivals into national destinations drawing over 25,000+ attendees each. With over 50 years of booking experience and thousands of successful concerts and events, Nederlander Entertainment is Cincinnati’s premier independent concert promoter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andy Wilson, Bohlsen Group | awilson@bohlsengroup.com