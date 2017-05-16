Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, “Country For A Cause,” June 5th at The Nashville Palace, will be a night to remember, as host, Lulu Roman welcomes headliner, Ty Herndon, Kelly Lang, Jody Miller, Highway 101, Sylvia, Baillie & The Boys, Ronnie McDowell, Dave Gibson, Doug Supernaw, Margie Singleton, Melissa Luman, Hawkshaw Hawkins Jr., Ava Barber, Tim Atwood, Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, Victoria Hallman, and many more to the stage. This event will raise money for an adopted family, who will be on hand, that has lost their oldest son to heart disease. Their youngest son is autistic, with an immune disorder. Also on hand will be Pearl Point Cancer Research.

There will be a silent auction and fun for the entire family. Doors will open at 5:15pm and the opening act, The Fly By Night Rounders, will take the stage at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased at Nashville-palace.com for $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door. A special thanks to Southern Country Radio as additional sponsor.