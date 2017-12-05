As iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA, FL PD ROB KRUZ prepares to move to sister Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, D.C., new TAMPA BAY SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK is building his draft board on the next Program Director to join his team in TAMPA. He is considering candidates with either Top 40 or Country expertise. If you would like to be considered for this opening, apply here.

Additionally, iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA’s Sr. Promotions Director KIM CUSMANO is transferring into the TAMPA sales department. This leaves another leadership opportunity open on the TAMPA team. Interested candidates should apply for that here.

For questions about these opportunities, reach out to TommyChuck@iHeartMedia.com.