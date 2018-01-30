Well that didn’t take long… After a short hiatus in the world outside of broadcasting, TUCKER “FRITO” YOUNG has rejoined the BRYAN BROADCASTING roster.

YOUNG will serve as Dir./Operations overseeing 9 radio stations in and around BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION TX. He will also team with Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95) PD KATY DEMPSEY for wakeups as “Morning Candy with FRITO and KATY.

“There’s a lot of fun jobs out there, but there’s only one place that feels like home and that’s radio,” said YOUNG. “I’m looking forward to continuing what we build on here for many years and getting back on the air with KATY!”