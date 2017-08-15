Vancouver, BC. Trope Announces Debut Album “Cartesian Machine” with Mike Fraser.

Canadian Art Rock band, Trope, announced today that they will be heading into the studio with Mike Fraser (Aerosmith, Metallica, AC/DC) to record the bands’ debut album, “Cartesian Machine”. Mike Fraser and Trope guitarist, Dave Thompson, will produce the album with Fraser additionally recording and mixing.

Trope, a Canadian Art Rock act located in Vancouver BC, will be heading into a few of Vancouver’s premiere recording studios, including Armoury Studios and former Little Mountain Sound Studios, currently referred to as Hipposonic.

Trope started pre-production in May 2017 and reached out to 3 time Grammy winning producer David Bottrill, who produced Tool’s Lateralus, Salival and Aenima. Bottril agreed to creatively consult on the pre-production of the album with Thompson.

Trope and Mike Fraser commenced in July 2017 with drum tracking at Armoury Studios, with drummer Phil Gardner. Trope will then spend the month of August in Hipposonic tracking guitars (Dave Thompson), bass (Shawn Moran), and vocals (Diana Studenberg) and return to Armoury Studios for mixing in September.

About Mike Fraser

Fraser has a vast history in the music business as an engineer and mixer for bands including Aerosmith, AC/DC, The Cult, and Van Halen, to name but a few. Fraser has engineered and mixed the last 5 AC/DC albums.

About David Bottrill David Bottrill is a 3 time Grammy award winning producer of bands including Tools, Peter Gabriel, Muse, Coheed and Cambria and many more. Bottrill produced Aenima, Salival and Lateralus for Tool.

About Trope

Trope is an art rock band located in Vancouver BC with influences from 90’s Alt to progressive rock. Trope’s music has been likened to A Perfect Circle and Tool with female vocals, their sound falling into the Art Rock genre. Their ‘music first’ focus pairs with the groups sound, which is quite progressive.