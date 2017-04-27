PEARL RECORDS, INC. artist and FOOD NETWORK’s “TRISHA’s Southern Kitchen” host TRISHA YEARWOOD has partnered with WILLIAMS SONOMA to launch a line of exclusive food products. The line includes an Unfried Chicken Seasoning Kit, Biscuit Mix, Apple BBQ Sauce, Applewood Molasses Rub, and Summer In A Cup Tropical Cocktail Mix. YEARWOOD’s food product line is available online now and will be available exclusively at WILLIAMS SONOMA stores beginning FRIDAY, MAY 19th. To support the launch, YEARWOOD will make appearances at select WILLIAMS SONOMA stores throughout the U.S. during the SUMMER.

“TRISHA has been a loyal customer of WILLIAMS SONOMA for years, and we are in awe of all of her many talents,” said WILLIAMS SONOMA President JANET HAYES. “A food collaboration between WILLIAMS SONOMA and TRISHA YEARWOOD is a dream come true for all parties involved.” Added YEARWOOD, “WILLIAMS SONOMA has always been my ‘happy place,’ and I’ve wanted to be a part of their team forever. When I host a part, I focus on the people, not necessarily the planning, and this food line provides easy ways to enhance your menu. I am so excited to partner with one of my favorite home stores with a line that helps make entertaining easy and fun. I hope to help give home cooks the confidence to invite everyone over this SUMMER.” For more information, visit the WILLIAMS SONOMA website or YEARWOOD’s website.