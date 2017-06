TRISHA YEARWOOD will conduct a keynote Q&A at NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES’ 4th Annual “WOMEN IN BUSINESS” event, taking place at 11a (CT) on THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th at the SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER in NASHVILLE.

The special event will include a networking luncheon, style show from DILLARD’S at THE MALL AT GREEN HILLS, the keynote from YEARWOOD, and a panel of women featured in the AUGUST issue of NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES MAGAZINE. Tickets are available for purchase here.