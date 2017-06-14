TREE VIBEZ MUSIC has named LESLIE T. DIPIERO as GM for the artist development and music publishing company. DIPIERO will work with and nurture songwriters and artists while advancing the talent and resources of TREE VIBEZ MUSIC, which was founded in 2015 by BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE. Her previous experience includes time with TOM-LEIS MUSIC, BUDDY KILLEN MUSIC, and BECKETT MUSIC GROUP. Congratulate DIPIERO here.

“BRIAN and TYLER have changed the course of musical history as songwriters and artists,” said DIPIERO. “They are unstoppable trailblazers, visionaries, and dream-makers. I am beyond excited to work for them along with their business manager, LOU TAYLOR, and TRI STAR SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.”