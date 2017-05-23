Richard Lynch’s heartfelt live in-concert clips and timeless music videos have been watched more than 100,000 times on Youtube. From his 2016 chart-topping “A Better Place” video to his recent tribute to the American worker, farmer and military member, “We’re American Proud,” Lynch always delivers an emotionally-charged on-camera performance for his fans. His brand new music video is no exception…

MTS Management Group and Twang Thang Country are happy to announce the release of “Cut And Paste,” the first music video from Richard Lynch’s Mending Fences album. Filmed in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, the “changing times” concept video was directed and produced by Mark Moseley for Sound Control Studios in Nashville.

Watch “Cut And Paste” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kRHvm4wAkA.

“Cut And Paste” was written by JK Nick Nichols. The single was produced by Edgel Groves for Golden Edge Productions and Randall Griffith for Harrison Entertainment Group. It was recorded and mixed at Harrison Entertainment Group Studios. Gallatin, TN. It is currently charting in the Roots Music Report Top 3 and the New Music Weekly Top 10, both nationally recognized radio airplay charts.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His latest single, “Cut and Paste” is currently climbing country airplay charts. Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Richard has appeared on RFD TV and WSM Radio Nashville.

