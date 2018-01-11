The syndicated ACE & TJ SHOW, together with THE RADIO BUTTON NETWORK, ups TRACEY MILLMAN to VP/Community Relations & Sales. MILLMAN has been with the show for more than three years, moving from Dir./Operations to this newly created position. In addition to being lead for network sales for the show and other RADIO BUTTON NETWORK partners, she will head the outreach program for the newly created charity, ACE & TJ’S RADIO FAMILY CHARITY.

MILLMAN stated, “I am beyond thrilled to accept this position within the ATJ organization. Thank you to ACE, TJ and ADAM for recognizing my prowess and entrusting me with this new role.”

“All of what this brand can do going forward with sales and the newly formed charity became possible with the skills TRACEY brings to the company,” said COO ADAM GOODMAN.

“We’re so grateful to have someone representing our company who is as dedicated to its success as we are. She’s going to be perfect to run this new department,” TJ added.