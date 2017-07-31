Changes at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/SAN ANGELO, TX, with longtime market vet JOHN FLINT now overseeing the cluster as Dir./Programming & Operations. The group includes Country KGKL-A&F, Country KKCN (TEXAS RED DIRT), Hot AC KELI (i98.7), and Rock KNRX (96 5 THE ROCK).

In addition to clusterwide responsibilities, FLINT will focus on programming KGKL and hosting mornings. BOOMER KINGSTON, who had been OM through numerous ownership changes exits, as does KGKL morning guy CATFISH COOPER. TOWNSQUARE brings in JAMES PICKENS as Market Pres. from iHEARTMEDIA/SAN ANTONIO.