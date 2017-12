TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/YAKIMA has appointed JIM TRAPP OM.

Inbound from ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM)/SEATTLE, TRAPP oversee day-to-day operations at Rock KATS, Top 40/Rhythmic KFFM, Country KDBL (THE BULL), News/Talk KIT, ESPN Sports KUTI-A and Urban Oldies KMGW (MEGA 99.3), as well as handle programming for KIT and MEGA 99.3.