Across The Board (ATB) is an award-winning Canadian indie pop-rock band of multi-instrumental musicians who push their pop rock sounds to the edge of the rock ‘n roll envelope. Featured at Canadian Music Week 2017, the band recently played to sold-out crowds at some of Toronto’s more notable musical venues including, The Piston, Cameron House, The Opera House, Cavern Bar, Revival and The Infamous Horseshoe Tavern–never failing to please live music fans and local crowds.

Now, Across The Board is happy to announce the release of their new EP, Amends.The band’s new release is unique, as it provides three different mixes of each song: One is the original mix, the second is a dance mix, and the third is an instrumental version of the song. The Amends EP is distributed worldwide by Star 1 Records in 140 countries and on over 600 online streaming and download sites.

The EP release comes on the heels of the band’s announcement of their first national tour via the road, air, and rails to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. Commencing at The Ship in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and making their way across the country to Vancouver, British Columbia, Across The Board will be blogging, vlogging, playing shows, making videos and making friends — all while chronicling the amazing history of Canadian music as they travel.

CONFIRMED DATES:

Aug 19: The Ship, St. John’s, Newfoundland

Aug 20: Avant Garde, Ottawa, ON

Aug 22-26 Vial Rail “Artist On Board” – Toronto to Vancouver -follow ATB’s blogs, vlogs, and live feeds

Aug 26: First Beach Jam 12:00 noon, Vancouver, BC

Aug 26: House Party, Vancouver, BC

Aug 27 – 31: Via Rail “Artist On Board” – platform shows in Jasper, Winnipeg, Toronto

Sep 1 or 2- Bovine Sex Club, Toronto, ON

Across The Board is:

Jacqueline Auguste: lead singer/rhythm guitar/keys

Damien Atapattu: vocals/lead guitar

Andy Ramjattan: bass guitar

Paul Nanuwa: drums

With power-vocals and classic electric rock riffs, this female-fronted band is driving their own indie-wave globally: you can hear ATB’s singles on College and terrestrial radio stations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Australia; and online at Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Youtube and Vevo.

Watch Across The Board’s latest lyric video, “Broken In Time” at https://youtu.be/ZFyKI9cQLXk.

http://acrosstheboardmusic.ca

https://www.facebook.com/acrosstheboardproductions

http://youtube.com/atbmusiccanada

https://twitter.com/ATBmusicCanada

http://instagram.com/acrosstheboardmusic