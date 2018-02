What’s up at ENTERCOM Top 40 KEGY (ENERGY 97-3)/SAN DIEGO? All of the air talent is off the air. Check it out!

Is someone’s hand on the format wheel and are they about to give it a mighty spin?

Could this Top 40 morph into the market’s first FM Sports station since crosstown BCA Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTY 1090) dropped its FM simulcast in 2008 (now Classic Hits XHPRS (105.7 MAX FM)? Will former MIGHTY 1090 morning man DAN SILEO be in the lineup?

Standby!