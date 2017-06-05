iHEARTMEDIA ups TOM POLEMAN to Chief Programming Officer, effective immediately. Under a new long-term agreement, POLEMAN will also remain President of iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group. He will continue to report to Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN.

In addition to co-producing iHEARTMEDIA’s major national marque events including the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR, the iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL, iHEART80S PARTY, the iHEARTSUMMER ’17 WEEKEND BY AT&T, and iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA, POLEMAN and his team will continue to oversee programming and music strategy, talent development, and artist relations for iHEARTMEDIA’s more than 850 radio stations.

“No one understands the intricate relationship between programming, on-air talent, artist relationships and live music events like Tom Poleman,” said PITTMAN. “He has always been a key part of the team that has shaped iHEARTMEDIA into a multiplatform company. TOM’s unique vision has turned our National Programing Group into what it is today, an innovative nationwide network of the most talented people working as a team to bring constant innovation to our company and our industry. I’m thrilled that he will remain a key contributor in our company’s continued evolution and success.”

POLEMAN was named President of iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group in AUGUST 2011.

“From the moment I stepped foot into WVBR at CORNELL UNIVERSITY in 1983, I knew I’d found my passion,” said POLEMAN. “I’ve seen a lot in the ensuing thirty five years, but nothing has made me more excited for our industry’s future than iHEARTMEDIA’s continued evolution as a leader in media and entertainment across multiple platforms. We have the best stations, events and media assets in the world, including our amazing personalities and programmers. It’s an honor to be part of this amazing team.”