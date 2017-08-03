Tom MacLear will perform songs from his latest CD ‘Gods & Ghosts’ as well as selections from his critcally acclaimed book ‘Inside A String.’ Tom MacLear will also share some of his songs he was part of with, Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox, The Dirt Band, and Concrete Blonde.

Tom MacLear will be sharing the stage with Renee’ DiSisto (supporting Vocals), Terry Wilson: Bass (from Delbert McClinton, Eric Burden), Billy Watts: Lead Guitars (from Carlene Carter, Jackson Browne), Tony Braunagel: Percussions (from Taj Mahal, Eric Burden, Bonnie Raitt).

Signed editions of MacLear’s book and CD will be available for sale during intermission and following the two set performance.

When: Friday, August 4th at 8:00pm

Where: The Coffee Gallery, 2029 Lake Ave, Altadena, California 91001

About Tom MacLear:

Producer, singer, songwriter Tom MacLear, often referred to as “the man behind the curtain, one of music’s best kept secrets,” is now emerging more toward the center of the stage as the driving force of “Tom MacLear & Friends” – an evergreen concept for his band that allows MacLear to perform and make music with some of the best musicians and vocalists in the business.

“This concept and structure, while not new, fits perfectly into where I am now. ‘Tom MacLear & Friends’ provides the platform to sustain the band in perpetuity,” MacLear says. Drawing upon his innate talents and the depth and breadth of his storied career on stages and in studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London, Tom MacLear is now at the height of his creative powers.

“Tom MacLear & Friends” have won “Best New Country Band 2015,” by New Music Weekly Magazine, was voted ‘Most Popular Adult Contemporary Artist 2016″ by the Independent Music Network, and also garnered top honors from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards with another nomination for ‘Best Country Song’ 2015.

Tom MacLear has had a slew of previous wins and chart topping success at The Hollywood Music in Media Awards for “Best Country Song” through his label, Meg Records, for the song, “Someday” off of the CD entitled “MacLear & Waters” which found two #1 slots and six Top 10 rankings in STS Radio Spin Reports worldwide. New Music Weekly cited them as “Best Country Crossover Duo” and received nominations in 6 other categories. “MacLear & Waters” also enjoyed 12 Top #10 radio spins ranking in the U.S. Radio STS Reports in AC/Top 40 and on the Country Radio Charts with two other radio singles, “Someday” and “All That You Dream.” The final release, nationwide to AC/Top 40 and Country Radio, on “MacLear & Waters” is entitled, “Better Than You.”



Currently, Tom MacLear has returned to the studio to creat new material and remastering other recent works to keep the fires high from the all the success of 2015! This year’s studio and touring band is a smorgasbord of music’s session elite.

MacLear’s early years:

Prior to MacLear’s arrival in Los Angeles, at the age of 19, he had spent formative years in London where he found an affinity for all things stringed – including lap slide and pedal steel guitars, dobro, mandolin, banjo and bass. So, when he walked into the legendary Topanga Corral he was an accomplished multi-instrumentalist just as a new kind of country music was being born. Emmylou Harris, the Flying Burrito Brothers, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Crazy Horse were all part of the scene. Soon the Scottish kid was on stage with them on the road this time as a bonafide country music guitar player, literally on any instrument with tightened strings.

Ry Cooder became one of MacLear’s close friends, guide and mentor “He was one of the most influential people I ever met,” MacLear says. “I learned so much from him. He’s just like an angel on the slide.” Tom MacLear has followed in Ry Cooder’s footsteps, becoming one of the top Bottleneck guitarists in the business today. ‘Never will touch Ry’s level, but I’m proud to be part of a group of players who carry on his legacy.

MacLear proceeded to have one of those prolific, quiet careers that many true musicians have – not the guys on the marquee – but the ones who write the songs, play whatever lick needs to be played. He has written and or played for Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox, Concrete Blonde, among others.

He enjoyed a career within a career as the front man for the band “MacLear” during the Celtic rock boom, releasing four critically acclaimed CD’s, most notably: “Highland’s Fire” and “Second Chances” on the Freedom Records Label (BMG/Sweden/Germany) which received generous radio play on RTE Radio Ireland, BBC3 Radio Scotland, England and became a festival favorite throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the UK from 1994 thru 2001. He has written screenplays, recently published the critically acclaimed book of poetry ‘Inside A String’ (published by Water Forest Press) and has produced art for such television shows as “Californication” and “Caveman.”

MacLear’s philosophy of music is that it is all about the song, all for the sake of the song. “That is the key thing, a good story goes a long way,” MacLear says. “To stand on stage and see people ten rows back kissing or hugging because of something you’ve written or sung – to make people feel better or feel good – is the biggest reward. That’s what is so special about art and why I do what I do,” he concludes.

“Tom MacLear puts the Blues into Bluegrass and the Soul into Country.“

