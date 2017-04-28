By the time you read this, EMMIS Country WLHK (HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS MD/afternoon personality JD CANNON may have already signed off for the final time. And by this time next week, CANNON and his wife SYLVIA will be relaxing on a cruise ship. CANNON announced his retirement in FEBRUARY ( NET NEWS 2/10 ), ending a 40 year career in radio that includes two CMA Personality of the Year trophies, another from the ACM, and a 2004 induction to the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME.

Let’s qualify the term “retirement” here: CANNON will no longer work full-time at HANK FM, but will emcee station events and handle an occasional fill-in shift. A large number of industry friends gathered in INDIANAPOLIS on WEDNESDAY NIGHT (4/26) to celebrate CANNON, universally regarded as one of the nicest, most gracious human beings on planet earth. TODAY’s INDIANAPOLIS STAR features CANNON, noting his 34-year run with CUMULUS Country WFMS from 1977-2011, then a seamless transition to EMMIS crosstown WLHK.

In a letter of goodbye to INDIANAPOLIS Country radio fans, CANNON left listeners with this final message: “I hope our paths will cross again soon. Don’t blink! Life goes faster than you think.”