THE TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK has added “The Diva Diner” to its portfolio of products. Hosted by JACKIE NEWTON, “The Diva Diner” plays AC and Hot AC hits from female artists and has been heard on midday afternoons on TKRN’s “24/7 Fun” format since 2010.

New stations airing “The Diva Diner” are MUIRFIELD BROADCASTING AC WIOZ/RALEIGH, NC; RADIO PLUS AC WFDL/MILWAUKEE; COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING AC WVKB/LOUISVILLE; CROSS COUNTRY COMMUNICATIONS AC

WKZA/BUFFALO; and JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING Hot AC WKOV/CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON.

“JACKIE’s extensive music knowledge and hipness in the format make her the perfect personality for Diva Diner,” TKRN CEO-Pres. TOM KENT said. “She’s serving up today’s top female artists as a daily strip down hourly feature and weekends as an excellent five-hour weekend option. Smart programmers in the AC and Hot AC formats understand that women are the chief drivers of this female-driven format. You definitely need to listen to her aircheck … she is fantastic on the air!”

Check it out here,