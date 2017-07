RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX and the syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO capitalized on ROB KARDASHIAN’s INSTAGRAM attack of girlfriend and reality TV co-star, BLAC CHYNA by releasing a “diss” track as ROB KARDASHIAN.

You can check out the track on TINO COCHINO RADIO’s INSTAGRAM .

For info on landing TINO COCHINO RADIO, reach out to mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.